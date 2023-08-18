The Psyche Mission: Exploring the Possibility of Planetary Cores

French novelist Jules Verne’s idea of journeying to the center of the Earth captivated readers in the 19th century. However, scientists soon recognized that this literary adventure was purely science fiction. The extreme temperatures and immense pressure of the Earth’s interior make it impossible for humans to venture deep beneath the surface.

Nevertheless, there are some things that scientists have discovered about the Earth’s interior. Geophysicists have determined that the core is made up of a solid sphere of iron and nickel, comprising 20 percent of the Earth’s radius. Surrounding this core is a shell of molten iron and nickel, accounting for an additional 15 percent of the radius. This knowledge, along with our understanding of the Earth’s magnetic field and seismic waves, has been instrumental in advancing our understanding of the planet’s deep interior.

While indirect methods have provided valuable insights, planetary scientists believe that space exploration holds the key to learning more about the Earth’s inner workings. NASA’s Psyche mission, set to launch on October 5, 2023, will provide a unique opportunity to study a metal world. The target of this mission is the asteroid Psyche, which shares similarities in composition with the Earth’s core.

Asteroids are remnants from the early formation of our Solar System, some of which are composed primarily of metal. It is believed that these metallic asteroids could be fragments of planetary cores that were shattered by ancient cosmic collisions. By studying these remnants, scientists hope to gain direct insights into the nature of planetary cores.

Psyche, the largest metallic asteroid known to us, resides in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. The spacecraft will orbit Psyche, meticulously mapping its geology, topography, and gravity. It will also search for signs of a magnetic field and compare the asteroid’s composition to what we know about Earth’s core.

The Psyche spacecraft, roughly the size of a large SUV, will be powered by solar panels. After its launch on a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket, it will rely on ion propulsion to navigate through space. The journey will take approximately six years, including a gravity-assist flyby past Mars.

Even if Psyche turns out not to be an ancient planetary core, the mission will undoubtedly expand our knowledge of the Solar System’s formation and the processes involved in planet creation. Robotic exploration of celestial bodies like Psyche opens up the possibility of unraveling the mysteries hidden deep within our own planet and beyond.