Two Mile Ranch in Colorado: A Whimsical Retreat for Lord of the Rings Fans

A stunning property located just twenty minutes outside of downtown Aspen, Two Mile Ranch is a dream come true for Lord of the Rings fans. With a main residence that looks straight out of The Shire and a charming Hobbit House, this compound offers a magical getaway. Currently listed for $68 million, the property boasts 22 bedrooms and an impressive 244 acres, with 170 acres protected under a conservation easement.

Owned by local Colorado investor Pat Scanlan, the property was purchased for approximately $20 million in 2021. Since then, Scanlan has spent around $8 million refurbishing the existing structures on the ranch. The compound includes a casino and game room housed in a log cabin dating back to the 1800s, as well as six other outbuildings including a bunkhouse, an Aspen-inspired lodge, a manager’s house, and a Craftsman home.

The main house, built in 2007, sits on 60 acres of land in the heart of the ranch. Featuring an open timber truss design and a custom Italian slate roof, the house offers a luxurious retreat. The first floor is home to the primary suite, which leads out to a patio, hot tub, and pool. Additional amenities include a two-car garage and a separate wing with a secondary bedroom.

However, the highlight of the property is undoubtedly the Hobbit House. Guests enter through a mudroom that doubles as a library. By pulling a specific book from the shelf, they gain access to the cottage. Inside, one of the three bedrooms features a unique drawbridge-style wall that opens up to the outdoors, allowing guests to enjoy a night under the stars.

This fairytale-like property is the epitome of enchantment. Rafie Bass with Douglas Elliman holds the listing. For more information and to see all the photos of 3448 Woody Creek Road, visit the source article.

Definitions:

– Conservation easement: A legal agreement between a landowner and a conservation organization that permanently limits uses of the land in order to protect its conservation values.

– Craftsman home: A style of American architecture characterized by quality craftsmanship, attention to detail, and a simple, elegant design.

