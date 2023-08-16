Modder Releases Texture Pack Overhaul for Skyrim Special Edition

Modder ‘Xavbio’ has recently unveiled a new mod for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition. This mod brings substantial improvements to various armors, shields, and weapons in the game.

The texture pack includes re-textured designs for Guard armors, Guard shields, Stormcloak Officer Armor, and CC Civil war Champions’ Stormbear armor, shield, and weapons. Additionally, optional retextures are available for Helgen Reborn, Falskaar, Midwood Isle, and Open Face Guard Helmets. Xavbio has also incorporated optional mesh replacers that add sleeves and pants to the guards and Stormcloak Officer sets.

The Texture Pack can be downloaded for those interested in enhancing their Skyrim gaming experience. However, users should note that it is not compatible with another mod that upscales all shields. To avoid any graphical issues, it is advisable to use only one of them.

On the contrary, this texture pack can be used in conjunction with two other 8K Texture Packs available for download. Furthermore, a 4K pack for all dungeons is also available, along with Skurkbro’s Texture Pack, which enhances the game’s landscape textures.

In addition to this mod, there are numerous other exciting mods available for Skyrim Special Edition. For example, a Call of Duty Mod introduces 12 new fully functional weapons to the game, while another mod adds over 7000 voiced lines using AI technology. Players can also enjoy The Witcher 3 Ciri/Geralt Voices mod and a mod that introduces destructible objects to the game.

Furthermore, fans of the game can explore DLC-sized fan expansions such as Wyrmstooth, which adds new quests and dungeons, or mods that incorporate elements from The Witcher games into Skyrim. Dragon Hall Tavern is another DLC-sized mod, expanding the game with new quests, locations, and arena features. Additionally, there are mods like Land of Vominhem and Legacy of the Dragonborn. Players can also dive into a Castlevania-inspired mod and experience the Nemesis system from Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor, or explore the DLC-sized mod that introduces six main isles to explore.

Enjoy expanding your Skyrim adventures with these fantastic mods!