Save $70 on the Acer Chromebook 315, 15.6″ HD Widescreen at Amazon Canada

Amazon Canada is offering up to 50% off on select Acer laptops and monitors, starting at $150, making it the perfect time to upgrade your tech before the school year starts. One of the devices included in the sale is the Acer Chromebook 315, 15.6″, which is now priced at $300.

This versatile laptop weighs just over two pounds and features a 15.6-inch HD screen. It is equipped with an efficient Intel Celeron N4020 Dual-Core Processor, 4GB of Onboard LPDDR4 Memory, and 64GB eMMC. The Chromebook offers up to 12.5 hours of battery life on a single charge and features a simple setup that connects to your Google account for easy access to email, Google Drive, and the Google Chrome browser.

Reviewers on Amazon have given this Chromebook an average rating of 4.3 stars. Customers praise its fast set-up, impressive battery life, and affordable price. It is recommended for everyday use and is a great choice for kids, although it may not be powerful enough for tasks such as photo or video editing.

While the Chrome operating system may take some getting used to for those unfamiliar with it, this Chromebook is a practical option for basic tasks such as working with text documents, paying bills, and staying connected with loved ones online. It is slightly on the heavier side but offers excellent value for money.

Take advantage of this sale and grab the Acer Chromebook 315, 15.6″ HD Widescreen for only $300 before the offer ends.