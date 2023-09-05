Crash Detection: A Potentially Life-Saving Function on Mobile Devices

There’s more to modern mobile devices than just entertainment features. Some smartphones and watches come equipped with a potentially life-saving function known as crash detection. This feature detects if the device is involved in a car crash and alerts emergency personnel accordingly.

Crash detection works by utilizing microphones and motion sensors in the device. For instance, Google Pixel phones use the phone’s location, motion sensors, and nearby sounds to detect a crash. To use this feature, users need to ensure that their device has the necessary permissions, including activating location and microphone services.

Crash detection is mostly available on newer generations of smartphones and devices. For Apple users, iPhone models 14 and 14 Pro, as well as the Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE (second generation), and the Apple Watch Ultra, have this function. Meanwhile, Google Pixel users can find crash detection on Android 13 and later versions.

When a crash is detected, the device, whether it’s an iPhone or an Apple Watch, will display an emergency screen with options to call emergency services or cancel the call. If no action is taken within 20 seconds, the device will automatically make the call.

To use crash detection on Apple devices, it is turned on by default. However, users need to set up their emergency contacts and enable location sharing with them. On Android devices, a SIM card is required for crash detection through the personal safety app, which is available on all models and automatically downloads on later ones.

Although crash detection is not guaranteed to work 100% of the time, it has proven to be effective in the past. False alarms have been reported, triggered by recreational activities that mimic crash-like cues. To avoid such false alarms, users can disable the crash detection function temporarily during such activities.

Crash detection has been credited with saving lives. In one instance, it alerted authorities to a motorcycle crash in a location without cell service, enabling them to rescue the motorcyclist who had fallen off a cliff.

Locally, there have been reports of crash alerts received by Trumbull County 911 dispatch through iPhone notifications, leading to the discovery of actual crashes at the reported locations.

Overall, crash detection is a feature that adds an extra layer of safety for smartphone and watch users on the road. With the right settings and permissions, it has the potential to save lives during critical situations.

