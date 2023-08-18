ZAGG Pro Stylus 2: A Game-Changing Tablet Stylus

For tablet users, a great stylus can enhance their experience and boost productivity. Styluses like the S Pen for Samsung tablets and the Apple Pencil for iPad have become popular tools for navigating tablets, as well as for annotations, graphic design, photo editing, and content creation.

ZAGG has recently launched the Pro Stylus 2, which offers several advantages over the Apple Pencil. The Pro Stylus 2 features wireless charging, tilt recognition, palm rejection technology, a replaceable tip, and compatibility with apps that support the Apple Pencil. It also comes in five colors and has a dual tip.

The dual tips of the Pro Stylus 2 include an active tip for precise lines, note-taking, and sketching, as well as a universal capacitive tip for easy scrolling and navigation on your iPad. Each stylus comes with a spare active tip for replacement.

It’s important to note that the ZAGG Pro Stylus 2 offers a different experience compared to the Apple Pencil 2. The pen turns off after 15 minutes of inactivity, requiring the user to activate it by pushing on the capacitive end of the stylus. The battery life is also shorter, lasting six and a half hours on a single charge compared to the 10-12 hours of the Apple Pencil 2.

Like the Apple Pencil, the ZAGG Pro Stylus 2 supports wireless magnetic charging on the iPad Pro 11 and iPad Pro 12.9, easily attaching to the side of the tablets to charge. It is also compatible with any iPad model from 2018 or later. Additionally, the Pro Stylus 2 supports Qi wireless charging with the included charging cradle or any compatible wireless charger.

The ZAGG Pro Stylus 2 is now available in black, white, yellow, pink, and blue. With its features and affordable price of $80 (compared to the Apple Pencil 2 which is $89 for a limited time), it is a game-changer for tablet users looking for a versatile stylus.