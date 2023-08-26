CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

Samsung Galaxy Phones Now Allow Users to Clone Their Voice for Virtual Assistant

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 26, 2023
Samsung Galaxy Phones Now Allow Users to Clone Their Voice for Virtual Assistant

Samsung Galaxy phone users now have the ability to clone their own voice and attach it to the virtual assistant, Bixby. The new feature, called Bixby voice cloning, involves recording a short set of sentences which an AI software then uses to create a voice that matches the user’s voice. One practical application of this AI-generated voice is for Bixby Text Calling, where users can answer phone calls by typing a message, which Bixby then reads aloud to the caller in the user’s own voice.

This feature has started rolling out to Samsung Galaxy phones, although it’s unclear which devices are receiving the update first. The rollout is taking place in stages and may take some time to reach all users. It’s also uncertain whether the feature requires the latest One UI 5.1.1 update, but it’s unlikely as that would limit its availability to a large number of Galaxy devices.

To check if you have this feature and set it up, go to Call settings > Bixby text call > Languages and voice > Add voice > Create custom voice. You will then be prompted to download the Bixby Custom Voice Creator app, where you can read ten sentences out loud to cover all the necessary sounds for creating your custom voice. Once the voice is created, navigate to Settings > Language and Voice Style to activate it.

It’s worth noting that the accuracy of the AI-generated voice may vary. Some users reported that their first attempt was not as impressive as they had hoped. If you have access to this feature, share your experience with us in the comment section below.

Sources:
– Source article (author not mentioned)

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

News

The Wordle Review: Solving Today’s Puzzle – A Recap and Analysis

Aug 26, 2023 Mampho Brescia
News

The Future of Technology: A Deep Dive into Global Information Security Consulting.

Aug 26, 2023
News

The Behemoth Announces Release of Alien Hominid HD for Modern Platforms

Aug 26, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

You missed

News

The Wordle Review: Solving Today’s Puzzle – A Recap and Analysis

Aug 26, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

The Future of Technology: A Deep Dive into Global Information Security Consulting.

Aug 26, 2023 0 Comments
News

The Behemoth Announces Release of Alien Hominid HD for Modern Platforms

Aug 26, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

How WiFi as a Service is Revolutionizing Internet Connectivity

Aug 26, 2023 0 Comments