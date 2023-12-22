New Jersey’s Culinary Scene Shines with the Arrival of Lita

Summary: Lita, a new restaurant in Aberdeen, New Jersey, has recently been recognized as one of the best in the United States for 2023 by Esquire. Located at 1055 NJ-34, Lita offers a modern, Iberian dining experience and celebrates the immigrant story of co-owner Chef David Viana’s family. With a focus on high-quality food prepared in their central hearth, Lita provides an unforgettable culinary experience that has earned it a top spot on the must-try list.

Lita, a recent addition to the vibrant culinary scene in New Jersey, has quickly gained recognition as one of the best new restaurants in the United States. Situated in the charming town of Aberdeen, this modern, Iberian eatery is known for its thoughtful and high-quality cuisine. But Lita is more than just a place for delicious food—it is a tribute to the immigrant story of Chef David Viana’s family.

Named after Chef Viana’s mother, Rosa Lita, who immigrated to Newark from Portugal in the 1970s, Lita carries the spirit of perseverance and dedication to quality that characterizes an immigrant’s journey. The restaurant’s location inside a strip mall in central Jersey might come as a surprise, but once inside, guests are transported to a world of culinary excellence.

Esquire highlights the unique atmosphere of Lita, noting that the central hearth, where dishes are prepared using charcoal and waved fans, is an unexpected sight in a strip mall. From the “Essenciales” collection of light bites and tapas to the paellas cooked in the hearth oven, every dish at Lita is thoughtfully crafted to delight the senses. The menu features a variety of charred vegetables, rich stews, fresh seafood, and iconic meat dishes, offering a true taste of Iberian cuisine.

Visiting Lita is not merely dining out; it is an experience. The restaurant’s dedication to quality and its celebration of heritage make it a destination worthy of a spot on any food lover’s must-try list. And if you’re a fan of paella, Lita is the place to indulge in this traditional Spanish dish.

Discover the best new restaurants in the United States right in the heart of New Jersey. Visit Lita in Aberdeen and savor a culinary journey that pays homage to the immigrant experience while delivering unforgettable flavors. Have you been to Lita yet? Share your verdict and become a part of the growing community that appreciates the remarkable dining scene in New Jersey.