New Smart Lock from U-tec Offers Cutting-Edge Security and Compatibility

U-tec, a leading smart lock manufacturer, has introduced an innovative fingerprint smart lock that supports Matter-over-Thread connectivity. The Ultraloq Bolt Fingerprint Matter smart lock addresses two common problems with smart locks: poor battery life and limited connectivity. By combining the speed and convenience of a fingerprint reader with the low-power mesh network of Thread, this new smart lock provides a secure and reliable solution.

With many smart locks currently on the market, homeowners must choose between long battery life with limited connectivity options or shorter battery life with broader smart home compatibility. Thread’s low-power mesh network is specifically designed to enhance the longevity of battery-operated devices, while the new smart home standard Matter allows seamless connectivity with various smart home platforms through a local and secure connection.

The Ultraloq Bolt Fingerprint Matter not only supports Matter-over-Thread, but it also offers multiple unlocking options, including a physical keyhole, keypad entry, and a mobile app. Additionally, the smart lock is compatible with popular smart home platforms such as Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Samsung SmartThings. This versatility makes it an ideal choice for homeowners seeking convenience and compatibility.

U-tec will be launching the Ultraloq Bolt Fingerprint Matter at the CES 2024 tech show in Las Vegas. In addition to this new smart lock, U-tec will unveil a range of other smart home products, including a Wi-Fi mesh smart lighting system and security cameras. The company’s commitment to innovation and expanding its product line demonstrates its dedication to providing comprehensive and high-quality smart home solutions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Matter-over-Thread?

Matter-over-Thread is a smart home connectivity standard that enables devices to connect to various smart home platforms over a local, secure connection. It utilizes Thread, a low-power mesh network, to enhance battery life and connectivity.

What smart home platforms is the Ultraloq Bolt Fingerprint Matter compatible with?

The Ultraloq Bolt Fingerprint Matter is compatible with popular smart home platforms such as Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Samsung SmartThings.

What unlocking options does the Ultraloq Bolt Fingerprint Matter offer?

The Ultraloq Bolt Fingerprint Matter provides multiple unlocking options, including a fingerprint reader, physical keyhole, keypad entry, mobile app control, auto-unlock feature, and voice control through Alexa, Google, or Siri.

