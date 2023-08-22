CityLife

Meet Dotun Olubeko: The Bachelorette Winner 2023

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 22, 2023
Dotun Olubeko, born on August 22, 1992, gained fame as the winner of The Bachelorette in 2023. Hailing from Brooklyn, New York, Dotun describes himself as open-minded, full of love, and the best listener. He is a graduate of California State University, Chico, and the University of Western States, where he studied nutritional sciences. Although he currently resides in Brooklyn, his family originally hails from Nigeria.

Dotun’s journey on The Bachelorette began in the summer of 2023, as a contestant on the show’s 20th season. Standing at an impressive height of six foot seven, he quickly became a fan favorite throughout the season. In the end, he was chosen by the show’s leading lady, Charity Lawson, and emerged as the winner.

During the proposal, Charity expressed her deep feelings for Dotun, stating, “You made me feel alive. You made me believe in love again. You made me feel so valued and so seen.” Dotun reciprocated these feelings by declaring, “The love that we have is perfect.”

Aside from his reality TV success, Dotun is an integrative medicine specialist and the owner of DPT Fitness, an online health and wellness service. With his newfound popularity, he has also become an influencer, amassing 43K followers on Instagram as of August 2023.

Dotun’s journey on The Bachelorette showcases his inspiring background, hard work, and journey to find love. He represents the triumph of an individual who has overcome obstacles and made a name for himself in multiple fields. Whether it’s through his career in medicine, fitness, or as a reality TV star, Dotun Olubeko continues to make waves in his pursuit of success and happiness.

