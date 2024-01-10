A groundbreaking study conducted by esteemed astrophysicist Avi Loeb challenges the notion of biological creatures from other star systems surviving the journey to Earth. Loeb argues that the harsh conditions of space would make it nearly impossible for organic beings to make such a journey. Instead, he proposes that any extraterrestrial craft that reaches Earth would more likely be a result of artificial intelligence (AI).

Loeb’s assertions come at a time when reports of UFO sightings have been on the rise, capturing the attention of the public and going viral on the internet. In response to these sightings, NASA has even established a dedicated research position to investigate UFO phenomena. However, a recent NASA study concluded that there is no evidence to support the idea that these sightings are caused by extraterrestrial life.

According to Loeb, the extreme conditions of interstellar space, including exposure to energetic particles, present insurmountable challenges for biological beings. Instead, he suggests that autonomous AI-driven craft would have a higher chance of survival. Loeb compares this idea to developments in AI technology on Earth, which have the potential to revolutionize space travel by reducing costs and increasing safety.

Experts in the field corroborate Loeb’s perspective, stating that AI could play a crucial role in ensuring the survival of spacecraft in the harshness of space. AI has the capability to perform complex calculations quickly, assist in charting courses, optimize weight loads, and support the operation of systems that sustain life in inhospitable environments.

While Loeb advocates for greater transparency from the US government regarding UFO evidence, he also hopes that disclosure will assist scientists in their search for concrete evidence. As a scientist, Loeb emphasizes the importance of relying on evidence and suggests that the government’s knowledge could significantly expedite scientific progress.

In conclusion, this groundbreaking study challenges the prevailing belief of biological aliens visiting Earth. Instead, it highlights the potential role of artificial intelligence in extraterrestrial craft and urges transparency from the government to advance scientific understanding.

