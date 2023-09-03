How to Optimize Your Apple Watch Battery Life During Flights

If you’re a frequent traveler who relies on your Apple Watch, you may want to consider optimizing its battery life during flights. Although your smartwatch may not be as useful in the air compared to your smartphone or tablet, there is a setting you can change to ensure that your Apple Watch lasts longer during your journey.

The Apple Watch low power mode is a feature introduced with the Apple Watch Series 8. By enabling this mode, you can disable or limit certain battery-draining features on your smartwatch, such as the always-on display and background heart rate monitoring. Additionally, low power mode restricts Wi-Fi and cellular activity on your device.

While flying, it is unlikely that you will need these features. The primary use of the Apple Watch during a flight is to dismiss stand alerts without disturbing your seatmates. To further conserve battery life, you can also disable the cellular settings on your Apple Watch Ultra.

Enabling low power mode can be particularly beneficial if you have a long travel day. According to Apple’s estimates, all models of the Apple Watch (including the Apple Watch SE) can stay powered on for up to 36 hours with low power mode enabled. The Apple Watch Ultra, on the other hand, can last up to 60 hours.

To turn on low power mode, simply open the Control Center on your Apple Watch and tap the bubble displaying your battery percentage. From there, toggle on low power mode. You will be prompted to review the implications of this mode and can choose to enable it permanently or for a specific duration.

By utilizing low power mode, travelers can ensure that their Apple Watch remains functional throughout their journey, even without easy access to a charger. While it’s still wise to keep a charging accessory on hand, the convenience of low power mode significantly extends battery life and reduces the need for frequent charging.

