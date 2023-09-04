Fortnite Releases New Groovy Emote Based on “Boy’s Liar” Song

Fortnite, the immensely popular game, has released a new emote based on the hit song “Boy’s Liar.” This emote features the verses of the rap done by American rapper Ice Spice and is performed by Makenna Lara Dean. The emote is part of Chapter 4 of the Season 4 Last Resort update and is currently available in the in-game shop for 500 V-bucks.

Fortnite is known for its regular updates and collaborations with other IPs, which has contributed to its enormous fan following. One of the beloved aspects of these updates is the addition of unique emotes. Fortnite emotes are highly regarded for their distinct animations, exciting background music, and impressive dance moves.

In addition to the Ice Spice emote, there are rumors that popular TikTok star Khaby Lame will also be featured in the game with his own emote called “Point and Shoot.” Other emotes reportedly coming soon include “CrackIt,” “Dice Roll,” “Flake Frenzy,” “Metamorphosis,” and “Pitcycle.”

Fans of Ice Spice have taken to social media to express their excitement about the new emote. Many users have expressed their surprise and delight, with some even suggesting that an Ice Spice skin should be added to the game.

The release of this new emote has reinvigorated interest in Fortnite, which had been waning earlier this year. The Last Resort update and the addition of the Ice Spice emote are sure to keep fans entertained and engaged with the game.

