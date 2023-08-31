CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

GPD Announces Win Mini, a Compact Gaming Handheld with Impressive Specs

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 31, 2023
GPD Announces Win Mini, a Compact Gaming Handheld with Impressive Specs

GPD has unveiled its latest innovation in the gaming handheld market with the introduction of the Win Mini. This device stands out due to its seven-inch display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, surpassing the competition such as the Steam Deck which features a standard 60 Hz display.

The Win Mini combines a clamshell design with a built-in keyboard, providing users with a convenient and portable gaming experience. The device is an evolution of GPD’s previous Win 2 design, offering a smaller keyboard with two programmable keys and an adjustable backlight.

Underneath its sleek design, the Win Mini packs a punch with the option of AMD’s Ryzen 7 7840U or Ryzen 5 7640U processors. Users can choose between 16GB or 32GB of RAM, and 512GB or 2TB of SSD storage. Additionally, the device has a microSD card slot, allowing for further storage expansion.

The Win Mini’s seven-inch display offers a 1080p resolution and a fast refresh rate, providing an immersive gaming experience. The device is powered by a 44 Wh battery, offering up to 85 minutes of gameplay. Despite its impressive specifications, the Win Mini weighs just over a pound and measures about an inch thick, making it highly portable.

To cater to users’ preference, GPD has designed the Win Mini with the option of attaching $30 grips to the back, enhancing its ergonomic design. Additionally, users can dock the device to GPD’s G1 Oculink eGPU, transforming it into a more powerful gaming PC.

GPD plans to launch the Win Mini through Indiegogo, with options for different configurations. The base model starts at $699, offering the Ryzen 7 7640U processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. The top tier model is priced at $1,178 and features the Ryzen 7 7840U processor, 64GB RAM, and 2TB of storage.

With the Win Mini, GPD aims to provide gamers with a compact and powerful handheld gaming device that offers a superior gaming experience compared to its competitors.

URLs:
– None

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

News

The Future of Cancer Care: How Artificial Intelligence and the Internet are Shaping Oncology

Aug 31, 2023
News

Harnessing Digital Marketing Strategies for the Mushroom Coffee Trend

Aug 31, 2023
News

Exploring the Future of Food Robotics in LAMEA Region

Aug 31, 2023

You missed

News

The Future of Cancer Care: How Artificial Intelligence and the Internet are Shaping Oncology

Aug 31, 2023 0 Comments
AI

Big Tech Companies Are Designing Their Own Chips to Optimize Efficiency and Reduce Costs

Aug 31, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
AI

Government Uses Artificial Intelligence to Combat Gun Violence

Aug 31, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
AI

Study Finds Ethnic Minorities Underrepresented in Children’s Books

Aug 31, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments