Marine Lt. Col. Jasmin “Jaws” Moghbeli Prepares for Space Launch

Marine Lt. Col. Jasmin “Jaws” Moghbeli, 38, is set to become one of the few helicopter pilots to venture into space. Moghbeli will command NASA’s SpaceX Crew-7 mission, which will travel to the International Space Station (ISS) on August 25. The mission aims to conduct experiments in the microgravity laboratory of the ISS.

Moghbeli expressed her excitement about the upcoming mission, stating that it has been a lifelong dream of hers. One aspect she is particularly looking forward to is the opportunity to observe Earth from space, a perspective that she believes will be life-changing.

Before joining NASA, Moghbeli flew an AH-1W Super Cobra helicopter for the Marines and served as a test pilot. She was selected for NASA’s two-year astronaut training program in 2017. Despite the common career path of aspiring astronauts being through flying fighter jets, Moghbeli’s passion lay in rotary-wing aviation.

During her deployment to Afghanistan in 2009, Moghbeli flew close air support missions and fondly recalls that she wouldn’t have accepted the opportunity to become an astronaut at that time, as she loved what she was doing. However, her dreams of joining NASA guided her choices throughout her military career.

Moghbeli anticipates conducting various experiments during her time on the ISS, including a spacewalk to collect samples from the exterior of the station. She is particularly interested in investigating the survival of microorganisms in space’s harsh conditions.

As a symbol of her love for her twin daughters, Moghbeli will be accompanied on her mission by two stuffed dragons. These mascots will float alongside her in space.

Moghbeli follows in the footsteps of another trailblazing Marine, Col. Nicole Mann, who piloted the previous Crew-5 mission and became the first Native American woman to perform a spacewalk.

Moghbeli hopes that her achievements will inspire others and eliminate the barriers preventing individuals from pursuing their dreams. As a child of Iranian parents, she was motivated by recent protests in Iran and aims to see a future where opportunities are accessible to everyone, regardless of barriers.