Unique Micro PC: A Refreshing Break from Conventional Design

Whether due to consumer preferences or a lack of manufacturer creativity, we often see products that come in similar forms. Personal computers in the 1980s resembled oversized keyboards, and today, most smartphones and tablets have a generic look. However, a unique micro PC designed by Matt Deeds breaks this trend.

This micro PC, while fitting many of the criteria used to define a cyberdeck, sets itself apart with its unconventional design. When folded for transportation, it appears long and narrow with a carry handle on one end. When in use, the screen flips up for better viewing. Its appearance resembles that of a lab instrument rather than a typical computer, and this unconventional approach is commendable.

Unlike many cyberdecks that rely on Raspberry Pi single-board computers, this micro PC utilizes an Intel NUC Mini PC, allowing it to run the standard Windows 10 or 11 desktop operating system. Power is sourced from a 20,000mAh USB-C power bank. A DIY uninterruptible power supply setup enables charging from two power sources and separately powers both the PC and the display, although specific details about the display are not provided.

The frame of the micro PC is primarily made from laser-cut sheets of 6mm-thick ABS plastic, while a few 3D-printed parts aid in mounting and protecting the components.

This project may divide opinions, but it highlights the importance of do-it-yourself (DIY) builds. By creating the computer he desired, Deeds was able to bypass the limitations of what manufacturers offer based on consumer focus groups.

In a market saturated with uniform designs, this unique micro PC showcases the value of originality and personalization in technology. Consumers craving something different and more tailored to their needs may find this unconventional micro PC an intriguing choice.