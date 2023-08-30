The Clues Within Erg Chech 002: Shedding Light on the Birth of the Solar System

A rare piece of ancient space rock, named Erg Chech 002, has provided scientists with valuable insights into the origins of the Solar System. This meteorite contains a unique isotope that suggests the infusion of radioactive material from exploding stars during the later stages of the Solar System’s formation. It serves as a time capsule, preserving secrets from billions of years ago.

The birth of the Sun and other stars involves the collapse of a dense cloud of gas and dust known as a solar nebula. As the nebula collapses under gravity, it accumulates more material, eventually forming a star. The remaining disk of material goes on to create planets. While scientists have a general idea of what made up the solar nebula, the chemical composition of various objects within the Solar System has changed over the course of its 4.6 billion-year existence.

Meteorites and asteroids, however, are considered to be relatively unchanged samples of the early Solar System. Their study allows researchers to determine when they formed and the composition of the materials from which they originated. Erg Chech 002, discovered in 2020 in Algeria, is a meteorite older than Earth and stands out due to its unusual andesitic composition, which points towards its early formation.

Magnesium-26, a stable isotope found within Erg Chech 002, provides crucial information. It is a decay product of aluminum-26, a radioactive isotope produced during the explosive deaths of massive stars known as supernovae. By examining the ratios of decay products, a team of scientists led by Evgenii Krestianinov from the Australian National University determined the age of Erg Chech 002 to be 4.566 billion years.

Comparing Erg Chech 002 to other well-preserved ancient meteorites with similar compositions, the researchers discovered that it contained significantly more aluminum-26. This finding suggests that aluminum-26 was not evenly distributed within the solar nebula. The team believes that Erg Chech 002 originated from a planet where aluminum-26 was taken up during its formation, indicating a late infall of stellar material into the solar nebula.

This research adds another piece to the puzzle of the Solar System’s early history. Previous studies have suggested that the young Solar System was bombarded by radioactive material from supernovae, influencing its evolution. Erg Chech 002 provides further evidence of this phenomenon, highlighting the complexity of our ancient origins.

