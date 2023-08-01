Third Point’s Flagship Fund Sees Underperformance in Q2, Shifts Focus to AI

Third Point LLC’s flagship fund, managed by Daniel Loeb, reported underperformance in the second quarter of the year, with a modest gain of 1.1%. The fund attributed its lagging performance to its “undersized” positions in technology giants like Microsoft and Alphabet, which have been driving the S&P 500’s returns. These two companies saw significant gains of at least 15% in the quarter, contributing to the overall growth of the index.

In response to its underperformance, Third Point is shifting its focus towards potential winners in the field of artificial intelligence (AI). Loeb emphasized the importance of holding more stakes in companies that can benefit from the growth of AI. Third Point believes that AI will have far-reaching effects on the economy, stocks, and society.

While the fund correctly predicted the market’s bottom last October, it had invested more in value stocks, reflecting the prevailing bearish sentiment at the time. Loeb acknowledges that investing heavily in high-quality tech companies with earnings growth would have been a more profitable choice.

Third Point is mindful of the “hype cycle” surrounding AI and the associated regulatory risks. However, the investment firm believes that there is clear evidence of AI already leading to the creation and destruction of large profit pools.

In terms of trading strategy, Third Point has been reducing its short positions in individual stocks due to challenges posed by factors like Reddit discussions that can inflate meme stock prices. Fundamental analysis is taking a back seat to monitoring daily option expiries and Reddit message boards.

Third Point also expects high-yield risk premiums to widen due to a weaker economy or higher interest rates making refinancing more difficult. The company’s corporate credit holdings returned 8.7% in the first half of the year.

In conclusion, Third Point’s flagship fund faced underperformance in Q2 but is now looking towards the potential of AI to drive future growth. The fund is adjusting its investment strategy and reducing short positions in individual stocks.