Third Point LLC’s Flagship Fund Underperforms, Shifts Focus to AI Winners

Third Point LLC’s flagship fund, managed by Daniel Loeb, saw modest gains of just 1.1% in the second quarter of this year, falling behind the broader US market. This underperformance was attributed to the fund’s “undersized” positions in tech giants like Microsoft Corp. and Alphabet Inc., which enjoyed gains of at least 15% in the same period, driving the S&P 500’s returns.

To address this issue, Third Point is now shifting its focus towards potential winners in the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution. In a letter to investors, Loeb mentioned that their smaller stakes in technology companies had hindered their performance. Approximately 45% of the fund’s net long exposure will now involve direct and indirect AI beneficiaries. Third Point believes that AI will have profound effects on the economy, stocks, and society.

Despite acknowledging the “hype cycle” and regulatory risks associated with AI, Third Point sees clear evidence that AI technology is already leading to significant changes and profit pools. While remaining cautious, the firm is confident that many stocks will benefit from this emerging trend.

In addition to the AI focus, Loeb has been reducing the fund’s short positions in individual stocks. Factors such as Reddit discussions, which can inflate meme stock prices, present challenges. Instead, Third Point is utilizing market hedges as a strategic approach.

Third Point’s corporate credit holdings experienced a return of 8.7% in the first half of the year. However, the company anticipates wider high-yield risk premiums due to a weaker economy or higher interest rates, potentially making refinancing more difficult.