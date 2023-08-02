Third Point Fund Shifts Focus Towards Artificial Intelligence Investments

Third Point LLC’s flagship fund, which experienced underperformance in the second quarter with a gain of only 1.1%, is now shifting its focus towards holding more potential winners in the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution. The fund acknowledges its “undersized” positions in tech companies like Microsoft Corp. and Alphabet Inc., which can benefit from AI growth, contributed to its lagging performance. In contrast, these two companies gained at least 15% in the quarter and significantly impacted the overall performance of the S&P 500.

Despite correctly calling the market bottom in October, Third Point remained cautious and invested in value stocks instead of growth stocks, reflecting the prevalent bearish sentiment among investors. This caused the fund’s performance to be below that of US equities, although it did outperform a Credit Suisse hedge-fund event-driven index.

Approximately 45% of Third Point’s net long exposure includes companies that directly or indirectly benefit from AI, such as Microsoft and semiconductor companies. The fund recognizes the hype and regulatory risks surrounding AI but sees clear evidence that it is already leading to the creation and destruction of profit pools, with many stocks set to be beneficiaries.

To adapt to current market conditions, Third Point has been cutting back on selling individual stocks short. Instead, the fund is reducing single-name shorts in favor of market hedges. According to fund head Daniel Loeb, it has become more challenging to bet against specific companies due to factors like Reddit discussions that can inflate meme stock prices.

In terms of corporate credit holdings, Third Point’s investments returned 8.7% in the first half of the year. The fund expects high-yield risk premiums to widen due to a weaker economy or higher interest rates. The firm continues to monitor market developments and adjust its investment strategy accordingly.