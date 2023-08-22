Twice the Subglacial Water Draining into the Ocean than Previously Predicted

A new study by researchers from Georgia Tech suggests that up to twice the amount of subglacial water that was originally predicted might be draining into the ocean. This finding has the potential to increase glacial melt, sea level rise, and biological disturbances. The research, published in Science Advances, presents a new model for understanding subglacial flow developed by Alex Robel and Shi Joyce Sim.

Traditionally, understanding subglacial flow has required time-consuming computations. However, Robel and Sim developed a simple equation that can predict the speed of exfiltration, the discharge of groundwater from aquifers under ice sheets, using satellite measurements of Antarctica from the past two decades. This new theory is a mathematically simple equation, making it possible to make predictions in a fraction of a second on a laptop.

The study highlights the potential large source of subglacial water that could be affecting the flow and melting of glacial ice. The researchers hope that their predictions can be incorporated into ice sheet models used to predict future ice sheet changes and sea level rise. This new understanding of subglacial water flow has broad implications, as it can also affect marine productivity off the coast of Antarctica.

The researchers found that as ice sheets thin, the warmer underground water can exfiltrate more readily, accelerating the melting of the ice sheet. This process of exfiltration is an immediate response to the ongoing thinning of the ice sheet, unlike the slow diffusion of warming signals through the ice sheet. The study suggests that groundwater may be flowing out of the aquifer at a speed that makes it the majority or close to a majority of the water underneath the ice sheet.

This research provides valuable insights into the complex dynamics of subglacial water flow and its impact on glacial melt and sea level rise. By developing a simple equation to predict exfiltration, the researchers have made significant strides in understanding and potentially mitigating the effects of melting ice sheets.

