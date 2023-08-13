Students in Northeast Ohio to Get a Day Off for Total Solar Eclipse in 2024

Some school districts in Northeast Ohio will be giving students and staff a day off on April 8, 2024, for a total solar eclipse. On this day, the Moon will align perfectly between the Sun and Earth, casting a shadow across parts of North America.

One district, Rocky River City Schools, has already announced an extended Spring Vacation to include the eclipse day. The superintendent explains that the eclipse is projected to pass through Rocky River around 3 p.m., which is around the same time schools are getting out. Public safety organizations have requested that schools not be in session on April 8 to alleviate traffic and congestion in the area.

Other school districts located in the direct path of the total solar eclipse have also canceled classes for that day. Earlier this summer, students at Amherst Exempted Village Schools advocated for a day off and their wish was granted. Hillsdale is another district that will have a remote day of school on April 8, 2024.

The total solar eclipse in 2024 is a rare event and many organizations are taking precautions to ensure public safety and reduce congestion. If there are any other school districts in the area that will be closed for the event, individuals are encouraged to email tips to [email protected].