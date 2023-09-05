Introducing Philips Sleep Headphones: The Thinnest Earbuds in the World

If you struggle to fall asleep, Philips has a solution for you. The innovative Philips Sleep Headphones with Kokoon are designed to be the thinnest earbuds in the world. These earbuds not only block outside noise but also monitor your sleep patterns, setting them apart from other earbuds on the market.

The primary goal of the Philips Sleep Headphones is to eliminate distractions that can hinder your ability to sleep or maintain sleep. Unfortunately, there’s no feature to stop a mischievous pet from interrupting your slumber. Philips initially announced these earbuds back in February but has since enhanced the design to provide increased comfort and minimize pressure in the ear canal. They have also adjusted the orientation of the earbuds to prevent the cable from coming into contact with sensitive parts of the ear. Additionally, the earbuds now come with five different ear tips for a more customized fit.

In terms of sleep-enhancing features, these earbuds actively block external noise and employ a noise-masking feature. Similar to noise-canceling headphones, the Philips Sleep Headphones replace external audio with white noise to smooth out any noise peaks. They have also been specifically designed to allow you to lay on your side without discomfort. The earbuds can be used with your own audio or with the included sounds, which range from natural sounds to binaural beats that aid relaxation and sleep. As you start to drift off, the audio will automatically fade.

To provide a comprehensive sleep experience, the Kokoon app monitors your sleep. Equipped with accelerometers and a tiny optical heart rate monitor, the earbuds track your movement and heart rate throughout the night, or day if you’re a daytime sleeper.

While the sleep features are the primary focus, the Philips Sleep Headphones have a 10-hour battery life and can be used for listening to music, podcasts, and phone calls like any other earbuds. However, these earbuds come with a relatively high price tag of £249 / $249, and access to all the app features may require a monthly subscription fee. Philips has promised a free tier with core features, but the specifics of the subscription price are yet to be announced.

Overall, the Philips Sleep Headphones provide a unique and comprehensive sleep solution for those struggling with sleep issues. They combine comfort, noise masking, sleep tracking, and regular earbud functionality into one device. If you’re looking to improve the quality of your sleep and don’t mind the investment, these earbuds may be worth considering.

