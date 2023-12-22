Teachers’ Pay Varied Across US Metropolitan Areas in 2022

A recent analysis by personal finance firm MoneyGeek has revealed that teachers’ salaries can vary significantly depending on the metropolitan area they work in. While the projected national average salary for public school teachers in the 2022-23 school year is $68,469, some cities offer higher purchasing power for educators than others.

The highest purchasing power for teachers was found in the McAllen-Edinburg-Mission metro area in Texas, where the average annual salary is $73,153. After accounting for taxes and the cost of living, teachers in this region have an adjusted take-home pay of $68,271, making it the top metro area for educators in terms of real income.

For K-12 educators, the Kennewick-Richland metro area in Washington offers the highest take-home pay, with an average of $60,822. In Las Cruces, New Mexico, postsecondary teachers have the highest purchasing power, with an average take-home pay of $84,429.

Turning to Illinois, the analysis reviewed seven metro areas in and around the state. The St. Louis area, which includes several Illinois counties, ranked as the top metro area for educators in Illinois, with an average annual salary of over $74,300 and a take-home pay of about $59,800.

Champaign-Urbana was the only other Illinois metro area to rank in the top half of MoneyGeek’s list, coming in at number 44 overall. This metro area, home to the University of Illinois, sees college educators earning an average pre-tax salary of over $94,400, resulting in a take-home pay of slightly over $72,100. It ranked as the tenth-best metro area for college educators.

However, some Illinois metro areas ranked among the lowest for educators’ pay. Springfield was the lowest ranking, with teachers taking home less than $43,000. Peoria, Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, and Kankakee were also at the lower end of the list.

While low wages for teachers have been a concern, MoneyGeek’s analysis highlights the impact of regional differences on educators’ salaries. The analysis relied on data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Council for Community and Economic Research to determine purchasing power after tax and living costs.

As teachers continue to grapple with financial pressures, the need for fair compensation remains a priority to attract and retain qualified educators.