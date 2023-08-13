Best Places to View Celestial Shows in Each US State

The Perseid meteor shower, a stunning display of shooting stars, will illuminate the sky this weekend. To enjoy this spectacle, as well as other cosmic shows, it is recommended to visit dark sky parks and IDA-certified locations.

Light pollution, caused by excessive artificial lighting, can hinder the visibility of comets, distant planets, and meteor showers. For the best chance of witnessing these celestial wonders, it is advisable to venture to areas with restricted light sources. Dark sky parks, officially designated areas with minimal light pollution, offer unobstructed views of the night sky, weather permitting.

The International Dark-Sky Association (IDA) grants official dark sky park status to locations that meet stringent criteria. Over half of the 50 US states have at least one IDA-certified site, with certain states like Utah and Michigan boasting multiple locations.

Here is a compilation of some of the darkest places in each US state, providing ideal front-row seats to celestial shows. From Alaska to Wyoming, this list offers a glimpse into the best spots for stargazing across the country.

It is recommended to visit these specific locations for an optimal observing experience, taking advantage of their dark skies and limited light pollution. Whether it’s the Perseid meteor shower or other astronomical events, these destinations offer a prime opportunity to marvel at the wonders of the night sky.