The Ultimate Guide to Choosing the Best Streaming Device for Students

Streaming has become a common activity for everyone, including students. As you prepare for back to school, you might find that you need a streaming device for yourself or the student in your life. This is especially true for college students who are leaving their parents’ home entertainment setup behind. To help you make the right choice, here is the ultimate guide to picking the best streaming device for the fall semester.

If you have a 4K TV or monitor, the Roku Express 4K Plus is a great option. It is a budget-friendly device priced at $39.99 and offers excellent performance and quality. However, if you’re willing to spend a little more, the Roku Streaming Stick 4K is currently on sale for $44.99 on Amazon. What sets this device apart is its built-in long-range Wi-Fi extender, which provides a stronger and more reliable streaming connection in dorm buildings where the wireless internet traffic can be congested.

For students with a 1080p TV, the Chromecast with Google TV HD is a fantastic choice. It is currently available for $19.99 and offers a great streaming experience. If you can’t find the Chromecast, the Roku Express (2022) priced at $28.90 on Amazon is a good alternative.

If you’re a student who enjoys tinkering with devices, Amazon’s Fire TV devices might be a good fit for you. These devices can be rooted, allowing you to install customized apps and features. However, keep in mind that Roku devices are recommended for their simple interface and ease of use.

There is also a lesser-known Google TV device called Onn. 4K Google TV streaming box. Priced at $19.88, it offers 4K streaming capabilities. However, it can be challenging to find and has some drawbacks such as cheap hardware and an inconsistent remote app.

In summary, the best streaming device choice depends on your needs and preferences. If you prioritize simplicity and access to your favorite services, go for Roku. If you enjoy customizing and hacking your device, consider a Fire TV Stick. And if you’re on a tight budget, Google TV devices will be your best bet.

Once you have chosen the right streaming device, don’t forget to check out our guides to the best streaming services and the best free streaming services to optimize your streaming experience.