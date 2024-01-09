Sennheiser Unveils Next Generation of Wireless Headphones and Earbuds

Sennheiser, the renowned audio products manufacturer, has just launched its latest range of wireless headphones and earbuds at CES Day 1. These new offerings from Sennheiser come with upgraded features and enhanced audio performance, catering to various user needs.

Momentum True Wireless 4

The Momentum True Wireless 4 earbuds are the flagship product in Sennheiser’s new lineup. Boasting high-end features, these earbuds are equipped with Qualcomm’s S5 Sound Gen 2 sound platform, enabling lossless audio, low latency, and support for Auracast and LE Audio. With Bluetooth 5.4 technology and a new antenna design, the Momentum True Wireless 4 ensures a strong audio signal, even in densely populated areas. The earbuds also feature an improved Adaptive ANC system and offer an additional 30 minutes of battery life. Available in four colors, the Momentum True Wireless 4 can be preordered on Sennheiser’s website for $300 starting from Feb. 15.

Momentum Sport

Designed specifically for fitness enthusiasts, the Momentum Sport earbuds come with integrated heart rate and body temperature sensors. With compatibility across various fitness trackers, apps, and subscriptions, including the Apple Watch and the Health app and Strava, users can access real-time insights during their workouts. These IP54-rated earbuds also support wireless charging and deliver high-quality sound through a new acoustic system and transducer. The Momentum Sport will be available for $330 on Sennheiser’s website starting from April 9.

Accentum Plus

Situated between the Accentum and the flagship Momentum 4 headphones, the Accentum Plus provides users with a middle-ground audio experience. Offering improved sound quality and performance compared to the Accentum, these over-ear headphones feature Sennheiser’s marathon battery, providing up to 50 hours of playtime. The Accentum Plus also offer better adaptive ANC capabilities, ensuring an enhanced audio experience. With a more premium design, a carrying case, touch controls, and hybrid adaptive ANC, these headphones come in two colors and will be available on Sennheiser’s website for $229.95 from Feb. 20.

Overall, Sennheiser’s latest lineup of headphones and earbuds caters to the diverse needs of audio enthusiasts. With advanced features, upgraded sound quality, and improved performance, these new offerings are set to impress users across various domains.

