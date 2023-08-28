Xbox Games Roundup: August 28th to September 1st

In the upcoming week, Xbox players can look forward to a diverse range of game releases. From narrative-driven adventures to survival horror games, there’s something to suit every gaming preference.

One of the highly anticipated releases is “Under the Waves,” a narrative-driven adventure game that explores the theme of grief. Set in a techno-futuristic 1970s North Sea, players take on the role of professional diver Stan as he tries to overcome a life-changing loss and embrace a new future.

Another standout title is “Sea of Stars,” a modernized RPG that promises a blend of nostalgia and innovation. With turn-based combat, compelling storytelling, exploration, and interactive environments, this game aims to deliver a memorable gaming experience.

For fans of detective games, “Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The London Case” offers the opportunity to step into the shoes of the famous detective Hercule Poirot. Players will work with Lloyd’s of London to ensure the transportation, protection, and sale of a valuable painting of Mary Magdalene.

In the horror genre, “Daymare 1994: Sandcastle” serves as a prequel to the critically acclaimed “Daymare: 1998.” With a third-person perspective and a captivating story, this survival horror game is sure to keep players on the edge of their seats.

For those interested in simulation games, “Hundred Days Winemaking Simulator” offers a unique and immersive winemaking experience. Interact with soil, nature, and the winemaking process to create the best wine and build a successful winery.

Other notable releases include “Bomb Rush Cyberfunk,” an advanced funkstyle game where players battle rival crews and militarized police in New Amsterdam’s five boroughs. “Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy” takes players on an action-packed journey with Amadeus the Wizard, Zoya the Thief, and Pontius the Knight. And “Starfield,” an epic role-playing game set in space, allows players to create their own character and embark on a quest to uncover humanity’s greatest mystery.

With such a diverse lineup of games, Xbox players are in for an exciting week ahead.

