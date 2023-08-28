CityLife

“Thermometer” Molecule Detected on Exoplanet WASP-31b

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 28, 2023
Astronomers have confirmed the presence of chromium hydride (CrH) in the atmosphere of the hot Jupiter exoplanet WASP-31b, using high-resolution spectral observations. Chromium hydride is a molecule that is sensitive to temperature and can act as a “thermometer for stars.” It is abundant in a specific temperature range of 1,200–2,000 degrees Kelvin. This discovery opens up the possibility of using this temperature-sensitive molecule to determine the temperature and other characteristics of exoplanets.

Lead author Laura Flagg, a research associate in astronomy at Cornell University, used high-resolution spectroscopy to detect and analyze exoplanet atmospheres. By comparing the light from the star system when the planet is to the side of the star against when the planet is in front of the star, certain elements can be identified based on the wavelengths they block. In this case, the chromium hydride template produced a signal, confirming its presence in the exoplanet’s atmosphere.

Chromium hydride molecules are only seen in large abundances within a specific temperature range, making them sensitive indicators of temperature. Flagg explained that at hotter temperatures, only chromium is seen, while at lower temperatures, it transforms into other molecules. The detection of chromium hydride in the atmosphere of WASP-31b confirms its equilibrium temperature at 1,400 Kelvin, which falls within the temperature range where chromium hydride is abundant.

This marks the first detection of a metal hydride from a high-resolution exoplanet spectrum. Flagg hopes that this discovery will encourage other researchers to look for chromium hydride and other metal hydrides in their data, potentially building up a sample size to uncover trends. The definitive detection of metal hydrides in WASP-31b is an important advancement in the understanding of hot giant planet atmospheres.

Sources:

– “ExoGemS Detection of a Metal Hydride in an Exoplanet Atmosphere at High Spectral Resolution” – Laura Flagg et al., The Astrophysical Journal Letters (2023).

– “Thermometer’ molecule confirmed on exoplanet WASP-31b” – Cornell University (phys.org)

