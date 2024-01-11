Fortnite Players in the US Can Seek Refunds for Unwanted Purchases

Fortnite players in the United States who believe they have been wrongly charged for purchases made during gameplay now have the opportunity to request a refund through the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) until the end of February. The claims process, which had originally been scheduled to conclude in January of this year, began in September of 2023 after the FTC finalized a settlement against Epic Games. Specifically, the settlement allocated approximately $245 million for refund purposes.

Initially, the FTC notified around 37 million eligible Fortnite users who had been affected by the company’s questionable practices when the claims process was launched. The agency will continue to email potential refund recipients until the updated deadline on February 29.

To initiate a refund, users need to complete an online claim form available on the official FTC website. The form requires users to provide their Epic account ID and disclose whether they received an email from the regulator. Users are eligible for a refund if they were charged in-game currency for Fortnite products that they did not intend to purchase between January 2017 and September 2022. This also applies to instances when children made unauthorized charges using their parents’ accounts without adult supervision between January 2017 and November 2018.

It is important to note that some users had their accounts locked by Epic Games after seeking support or attempting to resolve charges with their credit card companies. This extension of the deadline further detrimentally affects Epic Games, as it was previously accused of violating the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act Rule in a separate ruling.

As a result of the FTC claims case, Epic Games has altered its policy on saving payment information and will now provide users with more direct options to choose whether or not to save payment-related user information. The company expressed its remorse, stating that “No developer creates a game with the intention of ending up here.”

