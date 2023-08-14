Asus TUF A15 Gaming Laptop With Ryzen 9 Available for $1339

Asus TUF brand laptops and components are known for their durability and gaming performance. These products are built with military-grade components to ensure their longevity. One popular option is the Asus TUF A15 Gaming Laptop With Ryzen 9, currently on sale for $1339.00 on Amazon, down from its retail price of $1789.00.

The Asus TUF A15 features a 15.6-inch FHD 144Hz screen, powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor. It is equipped with a GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, 32GB of RAM, and a spacious 1TB SSD. With these specifications, it offers competitive gaming performance on its native 1080P FHD display.

In addition to its powerful hardware, the TUF A15 also boasts several notable features. It has AI-enhanced graphics for faster streaming and gaming, making it one of the thinnest and lightest laptops in its range. The laptop’s battery life lasts up to 12.3 hours when streaming videos, providing a convenient gaming experience on the go. Its sleek design, featuring a strong brushed metal outer chassis with hexagon reinforcements, ensures durability and resistance to scuffs.

The TUF A15’s 144Hz display panel with nano edge IPS screen delivers a beautiful visual experience, and it supports multi-monitor setups up to 4K via HDMI port. Furthermore, the gaming keyboard included with the laptop features RGB lighting and fast response times with Overstroke technology, enhancing the overall gaming experience.

Overall, the Asus TUF A15 Gaming Laptop With Ryzen 9 is an excellent choice for esports gaming on a mobile device. Its robust design and powerful specifications also make it suitable for editing tasks or demanding workflows. It offers mid-range gaming performance at 1080P resolution and comes with various features that enhance the overall user experience.

Please note that prices are subject to change, and as a reader-supported website, PC Guide may earn an affiliate commission when you purchase products through the provided links.