The Adorable Starfield Funko Pop Featuring Vasco

The highly-anticipated game Starfield is set to launch this week with early access, and Xbox has revealed a charming Funko Pop based on one of the game’s characters. The 4″ Funko Pop is designed to resemble Vasco, the robotic companion that accompanies players throughout their journey in Starfield. This Funko Pop was first introduced by Bethesda in 2022 as the very first character from the game.

The Xbox store describes Vasco as a “lovable robot companion” who will join players in exploring the vast Starfield universe. The limited edition Vasco Funko Pop is an exclusive item available only through the Xbox Gear Shop. It is perfectly posed and designed to be a prized display piece on collectors’ shelves.

Pre-orders for the Starfield Vasco Funko Pop are currently available for $17.99, with an estimated shipping window in February 2024. However, it should be noted that this item is available in limited quantities and exclusive to the Xbox store, so fans should secure their pre-orders as soon as possible.

While the Funko Pop incarnation of Vasco is purely decorative, the in-game version of Vasco serves a more functional role. In Starfield, Vasco will accompany players on planetary expeditions and assist by carrying all of their survival gear, acting as a helpful assistant. Although his role is largely peaceful, Vasco will also be equipped with weapons to defend players if necessary.

After a five-day early access period, Starfield is set to launch fully on Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Game Pass on September 6. Fans of Bethesda’s previous games, such as Skyrim and Fallout 4, may be interested to know that the company consulted a former writer from those games, who has since become a priest-in-training, to develop the religions within Starfield.

Sources: Bethesda, Xbox