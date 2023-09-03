Accused Ponzi Schemer with TikTok Habit Faces New Charges for Forging FBI Letters

The case of Michael French, an accused Ponzi schemer known for his TikTok presence, has taken another shocking turn. French initially faced allegations of running a $20 million scam and was later arrested for stalking a woman he met on social media. Now, he is facing additional charges for forging a series of FBI letters in an attempt to intimidate a woman he had been harassing online after their breakup.

According to federal prosecutors, French forged FBI letters, including one from Special Agent in Charge Susan Ferensic, to make the woman believe that she was not being threatened by him. However, the laughably worded letters were determined to be fake, and French has been charged with interstate transmission of threatening communications and cyberstalking. He is currently in custody at the Anderson City Jail in South Carolina.

French’s troubles began in April 2020 when he used his lending companies to sell high-yield promissory notes across the country. He posed as a financial guru on TikTok, promising a 12 percent return through a low-risk investment program. However, the SEC revealed that the investment program was a sham, and investors’ funds were funneled into French’s personal expenses, including luxury cars and TikTok “coins.”

In total, French allegedly misappropriated at least $13.2 million to make Ponzi payments and support his extravagant lifestyle. As the scheme started to crumble, French began harassing a woman he had met online, posting disparaging remarks on her TikTok live streams and sending threatening messages.

The harassment escalated when the woman received a package containing fake FBI letters, claiming that French’s social media accounts had been hacked and that all charges against him were being dropped. Prosecutors discovered more forged letters in French’s possession, demonstrating his continued harassment.

French’s behavior led to a stand-off with a SWAT team and his arrest in South Carolina. He also faces another stalking case in Florida, where a woman accused him of sending her large sums of money on TikTok and then turning violent when she rejected his advances.

Sources:

– SEC complaint

– The Daily Beast

– Fort Myers Police report