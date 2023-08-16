Zenvo Unveils New 1850-HP Hybrid Hypercar, the Aurora

Zenvo, the Danish hypercar brand, has just introduced its third-ever new model called the Aurora. The Aurora is an impressive hybrid hypercar boasting 1850 horsepower and an all-new quad-turbo V-12 engine. This model stands apart from Zenvo’s previous offerings.

The Aurora will be available in two variants: Agil and Tur, meaning “agile” and “touring” in Danish. The Agil model is designed for road-focused performance and features a hybridized front axle, resulting in a total power output of 1850 horsepower. On the other hand, the Tur model is more stripped back, with power delivered only to the rear wheels. It showcases race-car style aerodynamics and inboard suspension.

The 6.6-liter quad-turbo V-12 engine was developed by Mahle Powertrain, a U.K. arm of the automotive supply giant. It produces 1250 horsepower and revs up to 9800 rpm. In both the Agil and Tur models, the engine is paired with a 200-horsepower electric motor located between the engine and gearbox. This configuration delivers a total output of 1450 horsepower and 1032 lb-ft of torque. The power is transmitted through a seven-speed sequential gearbox and an electronic locking differential.

According to Zenvo, the Agil model can accelerate from 0-62 mph in 2.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 227 mph. The Tur model, equipped with two additional front-mounted motors, achieves a system output of 1850 horsepower and 1254 lb-ft of torque. Despite being heavier, the Tur model boasts a faster 0-62 mph time of 2.3 seconds and a top speed of 280 mph.

Both Agil and Tur models utilize a carbon-fiber monocoque chassis and feature push-rod double-wishbone suspension. The tilting wing seen on previous Zenvo models has been removed, although the Agil model’s rear wing can adjust its angle of attack to function as an airbrake. Both versions come with 20-inch front and 21-inch rear center-lock magnesium wheels, fitted with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires.

Zenvo plans to produce 50 units of each model, with prices starting at €2,590,000 (approximately $2.8 million). The Aurora represents a significant step forward for the brand, showcasing a more mature and substantial product compared to its predecessors. With its impressive power and powerful V-12 engine, the Aurora proves to be a noteworthy addition to Zenvo’s lineup.