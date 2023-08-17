Xbox 360 Online Store to Shut Down in 2024

The digital storefront for purchasing games and media on the Xbox 360 will be closed down next summer, almost 20 years after the console’s release. The announcement, made by Dave McCarthy, CVP of Xbox Player Services at Microsoft, stated that starting from July 29, 2024, users will no longer be able to make purchases through the on-console store and the Xbox 360 Marketplace website.

As a result, users will lose the ability to buy games, movies and TV content, as well as avatars and profile customizations. However, they will still be able to download and play games that they have already purchased. Additionally, many network features such as communication with friends, cloud saves, and online multiplayer gaming (for games that are still supported) will continue to be available. Game developers will also be able to issue patches and updates for Xbox 360 games.

It is important to note that backward-compatible Xbox 360 games will still be accessible for purchase through the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S stores.

In terms of video content, TV episodes and films bought through the Xbox marketplace will remain in users’ libraries, but they will no longer be playable on Xbox 360 consoles. Users will need to switch to other devices like Windows PCs or newer Xbox consoles (such as the Xbox One or Xbox Series X) to view their purchased content.

While the Xbox 360’s online marketplace was one of the earliest digital distribution platforms for game consoles, this is not the first time such a shutdown has been announced. Nintendo previously closed down the Wii U and 3DS eShops, limiting access to several indie titles. Sony also announced similar plans for the PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita, but withdrew them following criticism from customers and media influencers. However, they did proceed with closing the older PSP store.

In conclusion, while the Xbox 360 online store will no longer be available for purchases, users will still be able to enjoy their already purchased games and access certain features on the console.