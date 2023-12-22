Loch Lomond 18 Year Old: A Single Malt Worth Celebrating

Loch Lomond 18 Year Old has been crowned the best whisky of the year by The Whisky Exchange, a reputable retailer known for its discerning taste in fine spirits. This accolade is a testament to the exceptional craftsmanship and passion that goes into creating this remarkable single malt.

One of the standout features of Loch Lomond distillery is its versatility. Located near the picturesque Loch Lomond, the distillery produces an astonishing 23 million liters of whisky annually. The majority of this production consists of lighter grain whisky, distilled using impressive column stills. However, what truly sets Loch Lomond apart is its innovative approach to making malt whisky.

In addition to traditional pot stills, Loch Lomond operates six unique stills that combine elements of pot and column distillation. This allows the distillers to finely adjust the body and flavor profile of their spirits, resulting in a truly distinctive character. The distillery even has its own cooperage, giving the craftsmen complete control over the final product.

These meticulous processes are evident in every sip of Loch Lomond 18. Bottled at 92 proof and without chill filtration, this expression offers a rich and full-bodied experience. The flavors of honey, orchard fruit, and tobacco leaf dance on the palate, creating a complexity that delights whisky enthusiasts.

Michael Henry, the master distiller at Loch Lomond, expressed his gratitude for the prestigious award from The Whisky Exchange. He highlighted the distillery’s commitment to flavor creation through distillation, utilizing the unique spirits from their different stills and maturing them in American Oak barrels.

This recognition comes as the cherry on top of a successful year for Loch Lomond Whiskies, as they took home numerous medals at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition. The Loch Lomond 18 Year Old topped the list, surpassing other exceptional whiskies like Glenglassaugh Sandend and Glenallachie 15.

It’s worth noting that all five whiskies on the shortlist, including the champion, are priced under $100 per bottle. This serves as a timely reminder that you can find exceptional, well-aged single malt whiskies without breaking the bank.

Loch Lomond 18 Year Old is an embodiment of the dedication and artistry that goes into creating premium whisky. This award-winning expression deserves a place of honor in any whisky lover’s collection.