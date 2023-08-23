Charles Martinet steps down as the voice of Mario after 30 years

Nintendo has announced that Charles Martinet, the original voice actor for the iconic character Mario, will no longer be recording the character’s voice. Martinet has been the voice of Mario since 1991, but will now serve as a “Mario Ambassador” to fans around the world. Nintendo expressed its gratitude to Martinet for his contributions in bringing Mario to life over the years.

The news was shared on X, previously known as Twitter, along with a teaser for an upcoming video message from Martinet and Nintendo executive Shigeru Miyamoto, the creator of the Mario series. The post, however, did not disclose the reason behind Martinet’s decision to step down or provide information about his replacement.

Martinet’s portrayal of Mario gained significant popularity with the release of Super Mario 64 in 1996. This groundbreaking game introduced 3D gameplay and allowed players to explore a vast open world while controlling Mario. In addition to Mario, Martinet has provided voices for other characters in the Mushroom Kingdom, including Luigi, Wario, and Waluigi.

As a “Mario ambassador,” Martinet will now travel around the world, promoting the beloved character and engaging with fans. Nintendo mentioned that he will be signing autographs and performing character voices during his appearances.

This transition marks the end of an era for Mario fans, as Martinet’s distinctive catchphrases, such as “mama mia,” “let’s a-go,” and “it’s-a me,” have become synonymous with the character. While Martinet will no longer voice Mario, his impact on the franchise and the gaming community will undoubtedly be remembered.

