The Thriving Video Game Industry: A Lucrative Opportunity for Investors

The video game industry has become a powerhouse, with 79% of the online population engaging with video games, according to Newzoo. This presents a unique opportunity for investors, even for those who don’t play games themselves.

The number of gamers worldwide reached 3.2 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow to 3.5 billion by 2025. However, the growth of the industry varies across different regions. Asia-Pacific leads with 1.74 billion gamers, followed by the Middle East & Africa, Europe, Latin America, and North America. Mobile gaming is the most popular segment, generating almost three-quarters of the revenue, thanks to its ease of access and low barriers to entry.

Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 recession, the gaming industry has shown incredible resilience. The launch of highly anticipated games was delayed, but now several of them are set to be released in 2023 and 2024. With a projected revenue of $257 billion in 2023 and a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%, the industry is expected to surpass $320 billion by 2026, according to PwC.

For investors looking to capitalize on this thriving industry, there are several investment opportunities available. Major players in the gaming software sector include Electronic Arts, Ubisoft, and Take-Two Interactive. Nintendo and CD Projekt are prominent integrated gaming hardware and software companies. In the mobile gaming sector, Kakao Games, NetMarble, and Rovio are notable companies. For gaming infrastructure and platform investments, Unity, Roblox, and AppLovin are leading companies.

One convenient way for investors to gain exposure to a wide range of video game companies and AAA game publishers is through Roundhill Investment’s video gaming ETF. This ETF allows investors to easily tap into the potential of the industry.

Given the expansive and diverse demographic of gamers, coupled with minimal entry barriers and constant innovation, the video game market holds significant potential for investors in the coming years.

Sources:

– Newzoo

– PwC