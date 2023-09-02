The Approach to High-Speed Tracks in Formula 1

Teams in Formula 1 have different approaches when it comes to high-speed tracks, such as the iconic Monza circuit. Known as the ‘Temple of Speed’, Monza’s layout with long straights requires teams to focus on developing a specific downforce package to maximize straight-line speed.

Red Bull has taken a unique approach, utilizing different rear wing solutions. One version features a trimmed upper flap with a removable Gurney flap attached to the trailing edge. Another solution has a more uniform trailing edge with a V-groove cutout in the central section. While trimming the upper flap may be cost-effective, it compromises the wing’s performance when the Drag Reduction System (DRS) is activated.

Mercedes has also opted for a low-downforce, low-drag rear wing and beam wing combination at Monza. The upper elements of the wing have a trimmed trailing edge similar to Red Bull’s design. Mercedes has also reintroduced endplate infill panels to maintain the balance between downforce and drag at lower downforce venues.

Aston Martin has chosen a lower downforce rear wing design, trimming the trailing edge of the upper flap and adding a Gurney flap to reduce downforce and drag. Ferrari, on the other hand, has developed a circuit-specific rear wing design with a flatter mainplane and a large upper flap to maintain DRS effectiveness.

McLaren experimented with two different rear wing and beam wing configurations during practice sessions, evaluating their behavior with the help of flo-viz. Alfa Romeo stands out with its unique design, featuring a flat mainplane surface and a stepped back leading edge to optimize aerodynamic performance within the permissible regulations.

The approach taken by Alpine includes the use of fixed tufts to analyze the airflow under the rear wing, a configuration previously seen at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

These various design solutions highlight how teams adapt their aerodynamic setups to maximize straight-line speed at high-speed circuits like Monza. Each team’s approach is influenced by factors such as cost limitations and the need to balance downforce and drag levels across the car’s front and rear.

