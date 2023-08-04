Machine Learning Methods in Neurodegenerative Disease Research

Neurodegenerative diseases are age-related conditions that result in the progressive deterioration of the neuronal network in the central and peripheral nervous systems. These diseases, such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and Huntington’s disease, lead to disabling symptoms and eventually death. In the United States, Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease are the most prevalent neurodegenerative diseases, affecting millions of individuals.

With the increasing global life expectancy, the prevalence of these diseases is expected to rise. Managing these incurable diseases requires understanding their pathogenesis, developing accurate diagnostic tools, and discovering targeted therapies. Machine learning methods have become increasingly important in neurodegenerative disease research as they enable rapid and accurate analysis of disease-related data.

A recent scoping review focused on the use of machine learning methods in the study of the five most common neurodegenerative diseases: Alzheimer’s disease, multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, and Huntington’s disease. The review analyzed studies published between January 2016 and December 2020 that utilized machine learning methods for disease diagnosis, prognosis, and treatment prediction.

Out of 4,471 screened studies, 1,485 were included in the final analysis. The review revealed a significant increase in the use of machine learning methods over time, with a particular emphasis on Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease. Imaging and functional data were the most commonly analyzed types of data, with imaging data mostly related to Alzheimer’s disease and functional data to Parkinson’s disease.

Machine learning methods were primarily used for disease diagnosis, followed by disease prognosis and prediction of treatment effects. Imaging data was most commonly used for diagnosis and prognosis, while functional data was utilized for treatment effect prediction. The most frequently employed machine learning methods were support vector machine, random forest, and convolutional neural network. Overall, a total of 2,734 different machine learning methods were identified.

This review highlights the growing application of machine learning methods in neurodegenerative disease research. These methods show promise in improving the clinical course of these diseases by identifying biomarkers and developing new therapeutic approaches.