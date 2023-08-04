Operators Behind CryptoRom Scams Use AI Chatbots to Target Victims

Operators behind CryptoRom scams, a type of pig butchering scam aimed at stealing cryptocurrency, have started utilizing generative AI chatbots to manipulate potential victims. These AI chatbots, such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard, are employed to engage with iPhone and Android phone users as the initial approach.

Cybersecurity firm Sophos researchers recently discovered that a message sent through the Tandem language exchange app was likely generated by a generative AI chatbot. The scammers utilized this AI tool to create messages with improved grammar and an extensive vocabulary, aiming to appear more credible and convincing. By utilizing generative AI, scammers can not only make conversations more persuasive but also reduce their workload when dealing with multiple victims.

CryptoRom scams typically involve approaching targets through dating apps or social media platforms by pretending to initiate a romantic relationship. After shifting the conversation to a private chat app, scammers introduce the topic of cryptocurrency and offer assistance in installing a fake crypto trading app. They then convince victims to pay a tax or fee before gaining access to non-existent profits, ultimately stealing their cryptocurrency.

These scams are orchestrated by large cybercrime organizations that employ low-level keyboarders to interact with targets. However, these keyboarders often face challenges in overcoming language barriers and presenting an authentic persona. Generative AI tools aid scammers in addressing these obstacles and allow them to interact with a greater number of potential victims.

As scammers involved in CryptoRom scams continue to refine their tactics, their objective remains extracting more money from victims. They have discovered methods to bypass the approval steps of platform app stores and even fake hacking victims’ accounts to demand additional deposits. The scams reach their endgame when victims become disillusioned or lack the necessary resources to recover their funds.