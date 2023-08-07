Senate Inquiry Explores the Use of Generative AI in Australian Education

There is currently a Senate inquiry underway in Australia to investigate the use of generative AI in the education system. The purpose of this inquiry is to determine whether the education system should ban the use of AI tools or embrace and adapt to the technology.

The consensus within the education sector is leaning towards embracing generative AI rather than banning it. It is widely recognized that banning AI tools is no longer practical or sustainable in the long term. Instead, there is a need to reevaluate various aspects of the education system to effectively integrate generative AI.

This shift in mindset is not limited to education alone but also extends to the corporate sector. Embracing AI opens up possibilities for innovative approaches to essay-based assessments. One such approach involves assigning high-volume essay assignments with tight deadlines that require the assistance of AI tools. This prompts students to utilize AI as a co-pilot, enhancing their writing process and efficiency.

Another idea is to have students critique AI-generated essays, identifying any potential misinformation or biases, and making necessary edits. This exercise fosters critical thinking skills and teaches students discernment when utilizing AI-generated works.

Moreover, students can be encouraged to use AI to generate responses to essay questions. This not only tests their knowledge but also evaluates their ability to align with teacher or marker standards while utilizing AI.

The Senate inquiry aims to gather insights from academia professionals, seeking to explore the potential benefits and challenges of integrating generative AI in the education system. By doing so, they aim to ensure that AI is integrated thoughtfully and effectively in Australian classrooms.