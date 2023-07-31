The Impact of AI on Hollywood: Concerns and Utilization

Alan Ruck, acclaimed for his role in HBO’s “Succession,” recently experimented with the generative-AI tool ChatGPT to test its screenwriting capabilities. Unfortunately, the AI’s output was underwhelming, consisting of cliché and unimaginative ideas. Ruck’s experience highlights the fears shared by many writers and actors in Hollywood, concerned that AI technology may replace jobs and yield subpar content.

While industry executives assert that bots won’t be penning scripts anytime soon, major Hollywood companies like Warner Bros. Discovery, Paramount Global, and NBCUniversal are already incorporating AI tools into their operations. These firms are exploring AI applications ranging from script summarization and special effects to promotional marketing, as insider sources reveal.

AI tools also show promise in expediting storyboarding and set design processes. They can generate visual graphics portraying the narrative development or envision the aesthetics of specific settings, such as a 1960s-era restaurant. Furthermore, digital replicas of actors can be employed to make scene adjustments without reshooting, allowing modifications to expressions or head movements.

AI technology also offers potential in dubbing actors’ voices into different languages. By imitating the vocal characteristics of renowned actors like Ben Affleck or Harrison Ford, the AI can synchronize lip movements with the audio content, creating a seamless and natural effect.

However, some professionals within the production workforce express concerns that AI advancements may lead to job cuts. Film editor Harry Yoon fears that given enough data, AI models could potentially generate proficient first cuts of scenes, calling into question the necessity of multiple editors and potentially dwindling their numbers in film and television projects.

Yoon stresses the value of the human process, where individuals carefully review daily footage and diligently listen to dialogue. Despite the potential benefits of AI in the industry, the ongoing labor strike in Hollywood signifies the growing unease surrounding the use of AI in film and TV production.