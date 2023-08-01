The US Government’s Steps Towards AI Regulation

The US government is beginning to prioritize the regulation of artificial intelligence (AI) and has started outlining a series of policies and commitments from leading AI companies. These policies aim to ensure the security of AI products against cyberattacks and prevent their misuse through internal and third-party testing. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has promised swift legislation on AI regulation, while independent regulators like the Federal Trade Commission are also devising their approaches to the technology. There is also bipartisan consideration of banning the use of AI in nuclear launch decisions.

However, AI policy in Washington, DC is still relatively unexplored territory. Government leaders often rely on generalizations instead of concrete plans of action. While the government has focused on maintaining leadership in AI research and development, more specific policies are required.

Fortunately, increased public attention and congressional hearings on AI are expected to spur more targeted action. AI companies themselves are working on self-regulation to set an example for broader regulation. To understand the potential actions that may be taken in DC, the ideas currently circulating can be categorized into four main areas: rules, institutions, funding, and human resources.

In terms of rules, the creation of new regulations for AI developers is a crowded and contentious space. Some stakeholders, particularly techno libertarians, fear that government-imposed regulations may hinder progress or disproportionately favor dominant companies. On the other hand, others advocate for comprehensive rulemaking on issues such as liability, copyright, privacy, and bias.

The establishment of new government agencies or international organizations may be necessary to effectively enforce AI regulations and laws, which falls under the institutions category. Adequate funding for AI research is crucial to enhance AI capabilities and ensure safety, and this is highlighted under the funding aspect.

To build and effectively control AI, expanded high-skilled immigration and increased education funding for the development of a qualified AI workforce are essential components, falling under the human resources category.

Within the realm of new rules, potential proposals include addressing copyright concerns related to AI-generated content, privacy issues arising from data collection, and algorithmic bias in AI systems. In these areas, it is anticipated that laws and regulations from US agencies or Congress may be forthcoming.

In conclusion, as AI continues to advance, the US government is taking steps towards regulating and implementing policies to ensure its safe and responsible use. However, the specific actions and regulations are still being formulated, with ongoing debates in the areas of liability, copyright, privacy, and bias.