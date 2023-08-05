The University of Haifa Wins Global Sustainable Fishing Contest with Underwater Robots

The University of Haifa has successfully won a global sustainable fishing contest by creating a fleet of underwater robots. These robots are designed to combat overfishing and protect marine ecosystems. Led by Professor Roee Diamant, the university’s department of marine technologies developed a swarm of low-cost, autonomous robots that work together to detect and estimate fish populations using acoustic technology.

The University of Haifa’s groundbreaking project caught the attention of Schmidt Marine Technology Partners. This program, led by former Google CEO Eric Schmidt and his wife, Wendy Schmidt, is part of the Schmidt Family Foundation. They awarded the university a grant out of a total distribution of $3.5 million to 10 organizations and universities worldwide.

Wendy Schmidt notes the importance of sustainable fisheries in providing job opportunities and maintaining the global food supply. The University of Haifa emerged as one of the 10 selected grantees out of 200 applicants. The grants varied from $150,000 to $500,000.

Other projects that received grants focused on improving data collection on fisheries, reducing bycatch, and preventing illegal fishing. These initiatives came from organizations and universities in Canada, South Africa, and Norway.

Professor Diamant’s expertise in underwater acoustics, sonar, communications, and autonomous underwater vehicles played a critical role in the success of this project. His past research on systems that use sound or wavelength to identify and estimate underwater animal populations is also relevant. Such data can help shape maritime policies to mitigate harm to marine life caused by ships.

The University of Haifa’s innovative use of underwater robots demonstrates a significant step forward in sustainable fishing practices. With their continued development and implementation, these robots have the potential to make a lasting impact on marine conservation efforts worldwide.