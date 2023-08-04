The Biden Administration Seeks to Diversify Sustainable Energy Supply Chains in Mongolia

The Biden administration is making efforts to diversify sustainable energy supply chains and reduce dependency on China by turning to mineral-rich Mongolia. Vice President Kamala Harris held a meeting with Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene on August 2 to discuss various areas of cooperation, such as addressing the climate crisis and regional and global issues including China and Russia.

The United States is in need of essential minerals required for the development of electric vehicle batteries, powerlines, and other critical components of the energy transition. Mongolia’s thriving mining industry, which contributes over a quarter of the country’s GDP, offers an opportunity for the US to access these resources. State Department officials visited Mongolia in June and signed a memorandum of understanding on critical mineral supply chains in the Pacific region.

During the meeting, Harris and Oyun-Erdene also emphasized the significance of strong democratic institutions and the rule of law. The US aims to support Mongolia’s democracy by promoting economic diversification, enhancing energy and food security, and encouraging the transition to renewable energy sources.

In addition to mineral resources, the US is also exploring the possibility of drone freight delivery in Mongolia, which could provide a new and efficient method of transportation for goods within the country.

Overall, the United States intends to strengthen its economic cooperation with Mongolia, bolster trade and investment between the two nations, and encourage US corporations to participate in the Mongolian mining sector. The agreements finalized during the meeting, including an “Open Skies” deal and a road map for economic cooperation, lay the foundation for further collaboration and investment opportunities.

These efforts will contribute to the Biden administration’s goal of diversifying supply chains and reducing reliance on China, while also fostering cooperation with Mongolia in areas of mutual interest and benefit.