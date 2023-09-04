Expanding the Possibilities: Using Bluetooth Controllers on the Nintendo Switch

In September 2021, a new update was released for the Nintendo Switch, allowing players to connect Bluetooth audio peripherals. However, this update also opened up the opportunity for gamers to use their Switch controllers with other devices, expanding the range of games that could be played with these unique, boldly-colored controllers.

For those who game on an Android or iPhone, connecting the Joy-Con controllers to their smartphone is as simple as accessing the Bluetooth pairing menu and holding down the Joy-Con or Pro Controller’s searching or pairing button. This will allow the controllers to appear on the smartphone’s Bluetooth menu, just like any other dedicated peripheral.

PC users can also take advantage of this functionality by enabling beta updates on Steam. By following the same process, Switch controllers can be used to play games on a computer, offering a different gaming experience for those who prefer the ergonomics of the Nintendo Switch’s controllers or find the traditional keyboard and mouse setup limiting.

While there are various reasons why gamers might choose to use Bluetooth controllers, Switch owners should consider trying out their Switch controllers before investing in something specific for their other devices. The familiarity and comfort of the Switch controllers, coupled with the expanded compatibility, can make gaming more convenient and enjoyable.

However, it is important to be aware of potential issues with using Bluetooth, such as latency or connection problems. It is always recommended to ensure that all devices and software are up to date to minimize any potential issues.

With the ability to connect Switch controllers via Bluetooth, players can now explore a wider range of gaming options, breaking free from the constraints of the Nintendo Switch and expanding their gaming experiences.

