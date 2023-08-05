The Unbreakable Friendship between John Glenn and Ted Williams

On October 29, 1998, the space shuttle Discovery embarked on its 25th mission, with 77-year-old John Glenn on board. This historic journey made Glenn the oldest person to go into space, having already become the first man to orbit the Earth in 1962.

Among the high-profile crowd gathered at NASA’s Saturn V Center to witness this momentous event were celebrities like Evander Holyfield, Tom Hanks, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Steven Tyler. However, the most sought-after VIP was Ted Williams, the legendary Boston Red Sox baseball player.

Ted Williams, at the age of 90 and wheelchair-bound due to injuries and strokes, was determined to witness his dear friend, John Glenn, create history once again. As the shuttle soared into the Florida sky, Williams shouted, “That’s my friend!”

Their friendship began during the Korean War when Glenn, an experienced fighter pilot, requested Williams to be his wingman. Despite their contrasting backgrounds and outlooks, they genuinely admired and respected each other. Glenn was a dedicated family man, while Williams had a turbulent love life.

Their political views were also opposing, with Glenn being a Democrat and Williams a conservative. Glenn felt indebted to the Democratic Party due to the positive impact of Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal on his family during the Great Depression. On the other hand, Williams held conservative views and refused to meet President Kennedy after he defeated Richard Nixon in the 1960 election.

Their friendship endured despite their political differences, and Williams’ stubbornness regarding politics was well-known. When Glenn ran for the Democratic presidential nomination in 1984, Williams couldn’t bring himself to endorse him, expressing regret that Glenn was not a Republican.

Both men shared a drive for excellence in their respective fields, as well as unshakable confidence in their abilities. During his career, Williams battled with media attention, while Glenn embraced it, appearing on shows like “Name That Tune” and utilizing his fame to his advantage.

Their friendship was a natural connection between baseball’s greatest hitter and the world’s greatest aviator and space explorer. Although their bond did not alter world history, it remains a testament to the power of friendship and mutual respect.