The UK Risks Losing Investment by Slowing Down EV Transition

The UK’s Conservative Party has recently taken a stance against zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) mandates and low-traffic neighbourhoods, aligning itself as the party of petrol. However, experts warn that this positioning could lead to a loss of investment, as the UK has been successful in adopting electric vehicles (EVs).

Data from the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) reveals that the UK is among the top ten EU countries when it comes to the share of EVs in new car sales. In 2023, battery electric vehicles (BEVs) accounted for 16.1% of new car sales in the UK, surpassing major economies like Germany and France.

Over the first half of 2023, the UK registered 152,965 new BEVs, representing a 32% increase from the previous year. Additionally, the UK exports over half of the cars it produces, with the EU, China, and the US being the primary destinations.

According to a report by the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU), if the UK fails to strengthen its EV manufacturing base, it could face a decline in car export revenue. The report estimates potential cumulative losses of £13.2bn ($16.8bn) by 2030, with the EU market being the most impacted.

Currently, the UK has set a target for car manufacturers to ensure that at least 22% of new sales come from ZEVs, with the goal of increasing this to 80% by 2030 and 100% by 2035. Despite some concerns raised by the industry, data indicates that the UK is already on track to exceed these targets.

Slowing down the transition to EVs poses a risk to the UK’s position in the global race for EV dominance. The thriving EV market presents opportunities for job creation and investment, and not keeping up with targets could result in missed opportunities for the UK.