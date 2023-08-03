The UK Government Releases National Risk Register

The UK government has published its National Risk Register, which outlines the key vulnerabilities and threats faced by the country. The register, unveiled by Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden, aims to encourage businesses to improve their mitigation strategies by sharing previously classified information.

The document lists a total of 89 risks that have the potential to significantly impact the safety, security, and critical systems of the UK at a national level. One notable addition to the register is the threat to European gas supplies posed by Russia following its invasion of Ukraine. It also highlights artificial intelligence as one of four chronic threats, alongside climate change, antimicrobial resistance, and serious organized crime.

While recognizing the opportunities presented by AI systems, the government acknowledges the range of potential risks and uncertainties surrounding its transformative impact. The report also points out the vulnerability of undersea telecommunications cables to attack and acknowledges the remote but damaging threat of drone attacks on UK infrastructure.

A significant risk mentioned in the document is the chance of a nuclear miscalculation. The report warns that there is a 5 to 25 percent probability that a state misunderstands another country’s intentions and responds with a nuclear strike. The catastrophic impacts of such an event could include casualties, famine, increased migration, and a dramatic rise in global food prices.

Deputy Prime Minister Dowden emphasizes that the government’s primary duty is to ensure people’s safety. The release of the National Risk Register aims to contribute to this objective by providing valuable information to businesses and relevant stakeholders.